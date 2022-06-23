Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

VV stock opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

