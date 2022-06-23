Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,265 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBUS. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 1,563.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the period.

Shares of PBUS stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

