Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Stake Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 770.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.

PKW opened at $77.03 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

