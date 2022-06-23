Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

