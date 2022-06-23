Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 10,707 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMT opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

