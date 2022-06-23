Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,429,000.

Shares of BATS:XSHQ opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

