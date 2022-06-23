Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 8,659 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHD. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $12.57 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

