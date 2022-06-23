Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

