Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1,886.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.