Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 37,635 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,808,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $44.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

