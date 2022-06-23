Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

