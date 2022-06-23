Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 27,519 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 142.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 434,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,446,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

