Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,050 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 455,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after buying an additional 348,930 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $52.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

