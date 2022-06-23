Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $177.73 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.