Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,405 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,405 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,122,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

