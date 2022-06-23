Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

