Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,119 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.5% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

