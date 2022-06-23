Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after buying an additional 439,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,162,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after buying an additional 221,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 121,586 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

