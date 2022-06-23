Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

