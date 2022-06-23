Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.36% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $47,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

