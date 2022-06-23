Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,324 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

