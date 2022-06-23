Tiaa Fsb Has $33.75 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,612 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

