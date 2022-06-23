Tiaa Fsb Has $87.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,885 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.58% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $87,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

