Tiaa Fsb Sells 4,640 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $73,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 477.8% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Clearshares LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,646,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $223.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

