Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,238 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.38% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $107,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average of $105.30. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

