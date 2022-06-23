TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

TIM stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $904.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TIM will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TIM by 50.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,050,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,421 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 346,292 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 178.8% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 247,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 158,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 41.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

