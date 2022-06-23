Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $61,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $519.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $544.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $489.14 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

