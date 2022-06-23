NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,488 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $90,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.

