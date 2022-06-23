Tiaa Fsb Sells 51,343 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,343 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.44% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $255,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $144.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $161.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

