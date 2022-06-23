Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $332.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

