Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.91 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

