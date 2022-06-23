Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.24% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,038,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $222.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

