Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,131,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,260,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $49.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

