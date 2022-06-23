Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

NYSE CI opened at $255.90 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

