Webster Bank N. A. Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

