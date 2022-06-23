Webster Bank N. A. Sells 20,105 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 67,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 306,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after buying an additional 146,248 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 38,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 43,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.