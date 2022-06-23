Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 809.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period. SWM Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. SWM Advisors now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $345.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

