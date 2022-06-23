Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,510 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,604 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after buying an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after acquiring an additional 516,378 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

