Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 8,624 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,517,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

NYSE SYK opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.69. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.34 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

