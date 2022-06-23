Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.