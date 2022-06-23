Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $494.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

