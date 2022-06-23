Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 10,923 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

