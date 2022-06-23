Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after buying an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of GD stock opened at $216.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.