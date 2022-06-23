Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,836 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 523,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,295,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 58,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 270,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

