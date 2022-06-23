Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,830 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

