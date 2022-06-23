Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.16 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.