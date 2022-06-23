Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after acquiring an additional 356,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.01. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

