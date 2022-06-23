NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Increased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 336.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

