iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,773,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,686,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

SHY opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

