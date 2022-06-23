iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

